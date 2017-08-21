Round one CAO offers for 2,002 Limerick students-to-be

MORE than 2,000 prospective third-level students living in Limerick were offered a course on their CAO list this Monday.

The highly anticipated first round of CAO offers this Monday saw thousands of people – most of whom received their Leaving Certificate results last week – logging onto the applications office website from 6am to check what they got.

A total of 2,002 people in Limerick got offered something at the first round, while more are expected to receive offers in subsequent rounds.

CAO general manager Joseph O’Grady is asking applicants to carefully check all CAO correspondence at this crucial stage in the application process.

“It is extremely important that applicants notify CAO immediately if there are any errors or omissions in any of the correspondence received from CAO. They must make sure to do this well in advance of the next offer round to allow any corrections to be considered in subsequent offer rounds,” said Mr O’Grady.

Congratulations to everyone who has accepted their CAO offer from LIT this morning. Welcome to LIT! #MakeitLIT #CAO2017 pic.twitter.com/byn1fNosoQ — LIT (@LimerickIT) August 21, 2017

The manager also advised applicants to use the online system because it is “easier, safer and faster” than returning the paper offer notice.

“Last year over 99 percent of applicants accepted their offers online, and we expect that this figure will be similar this year.

“If you accept an offer in round one, this will not prevent you from receiving an offer of a course higher up on your courses list if you are deemed eligible in a later offer round,” he added.

“This is an important point to note, and one of the common queries that we receive at this stage in the CAO process.”

Applicants have until August 28 at 5.15pm to accept round one offers.

It is possible that applicants may receive two offers at the same time: one from the Level 8 list and one from the Level 7/6 list. Applicants must choose between these lists and can only accept one offer.

If they accept both offers, the last recorded acceptance received by CAO by the reply date is the one that will be counted.

Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College announced this Monday that CAO applications to the college are at a ten-year high, with first preferences increasing by 8 percent on last year.

The total number of applications to the college has increased by 7 percent, resulting in an increase in CAO Points for virtually all MIC programmes.

“At a time when education programmes are experiencing a drop in points nationally, MIC is bucking the trend with all but one of our teaching programmes experiencing an increase in points,” said a Mary I spokesperson.

There has been an exceptional demand for places on the B.Ed programme with a 17 percent increase in first preferences, the highest figures obtained since 2009. The programme has witnessed a marginal increase in points from 465 to 466 - an increase of one point.

Applications for the enhanced Bachelor of Arts programme in the college are, with the exception of 2015, the highest they have been since the programme commenced over 25 years ago. Points for this programme stand at 336, up by six points.

While the BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies continues to establish itself, gaining considerable traction with a 33 percent increase in applications.