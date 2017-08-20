Limerick Rose set for Monday night appearance

KAYLEIGH Maher, who has become the first Limerick Rose to appear on the televised Rose of Tralee selections for a decade, will appear on RTE One tomorrow night.

The 24-year-old student teacher, originally from Kilcornan, became the first local representative since Melanie Carroll in 2007 to make it through to the televised stages of the international festival in Kerry.

She will feature alongside Hong Kong Rose Clarissa Langley Coleman and San Francisco Rose Amanda Donohoe on RTE from 8pm. Also taking part on Monday night are Roses from Yorkshire, Armagh, Offaly Cork, San Francisco, London and Toronto.

Kayleigh will be interviewed by Dáithí Ó Sé, with the winner of the contest to be known on Tuesday night.