Deaths in Limerick - August 20, 2017

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan, of Bilboa, Cappamore, Limerick. On August 18, 2017.

Died unexpectedly at her residence, Bridget; sadly missed by her loving daughter Cora, mother Kathleen, sisters Rosemary, Catherine and Dymphna, brothers PJ and John, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Kevin Foley, of 18 Pinegrove, Raheen, Limerick and Dungarvan, Waterford. Late of Krups. Kevin died (peacefully) at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Pauline and dearest father of Peter, John, Dermot, Kevin and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Ruth, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday (Aug 20) from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug. 21) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers please ~ donations if desired to Milford Hospice, c/o Griffin’s Funerals or http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/

The death has occurred of Donald (Sonny) Moore, of Roundwood, Rosbrien, Limerick

Sonny died peacefully at UHL. Beloved husband of Breda and dearest father of Kieran, Michael, Lynda and Donna. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Terry and Gary, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (Aug 21) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St.Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 22) at 12.30 pm. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Sheehan, of 71 Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick

Late of O’Mara’s and Shannondale Meats. Gerry died peacefully. Beloved husband of Rita and dearest father of Yvonne, Mary, Rita, Gerard, Jennifer and the late Anne, brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Michael & Frankie, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday, August 20, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Monday, August 21, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.