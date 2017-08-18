Deaths in Limerick - August 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Driscoll, of 'St. Mary's', Bengal Terrace, Limerick City, Limerick / Castleconnell, Limerick

Formerly of St Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell. On August 18, 2017, peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Rachel, Christina, Sarah, Aoife and Michelle, sons Andrew and Stephen, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell Sunday, 20th August, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday, 21st August, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

THE death has occurred of Sheila Cleary (née Ryan L), Caherelly, Grange and late of Kealogue, Oola, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband William. Deeply regretted by her son Edward, daughters Noreen, Christine and Marie, sister Mary (Heffernan), brother Jack, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of John Creagh, Glasgow Park, Roxboro Road, late of The Crescent School, O’Connell Street and Garryowen FC, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Tom, Brendan and the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Alice, Sarah and Ethan, sister Claire, brother Ger, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin English, Croughmarka and formerly of Gurtnegara, Doon, Limerick

On August 17, 2017. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. John’s Hospital, Limerick; sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Kathrine (Hanafin), son Michael, son-in-law Joe, his beloved granddaughter Áine, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Patrick’s Church, Doon; Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. John’s Hospital, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly, Craggs, Askeaton, Limerick

On August 15, 2017 at his home peacefully. Deeply regretted by his Brother Michael, Sister Nora, Sister in Law Norma, Brother in Law Gerry, nephews - Robert, Gearoid and Alan, Niece Elaine, grandniece, grandnephews, family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden on Sat 19th August from 6pm with removal to Robertstown Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Robertstown Church on Sunday 20th August at 1pm. Burial Afterwards in Robertstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maeve Lynch, née O'Kelly, of Parnell Avenue, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Castletroy, Limerick

Peacefully at her daughter Seosaimhín’s home in Castletroy in her 100th year, after a long and happy life. Beloved wife of the late Seán and mother of infant son Seán Óg (1955), dearly beloved and sadly missed by her children Diarmuid, Seosaimhín, Conor and Maedhbh, daughters-in-law Eileen and Margaret, sons-in-law John and Jim, grandchildren Brian, Colm, Stephen, Áine, John, Muireann, Hugh, Seán, Tim, Muireann and Seán, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Browne’s Funeral Home, Millpark Road, Enniscorthy on Sunday from 3 o’ clock with removal at 6 o’ clock to St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

A Thiarna bí ceansa leí.

The death has occurred of Mairead Weeks (née Howard) Ballyagogue, Kilfinane and formerly of Tully, Glenroe, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughters Brigid and Maira, daughter-in-law Olive, son-in-law Phil, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballyagogue on Friday from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Andrew’s Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.