Castleconnell wins vote to reach Limerick Going for Gold final 

CASTLECONNELL Tidy Towns has been voted in as the third finalist in this year's Limerick Going for Gold Community Challenge.

The Castleconnell committee are working towards a tidy and colourful environment for the benefit of residents and visitors alike and examples include the expanded village garden.

The local Tidy Towns committee secured more than 39.2% of the votes in a public text vote to beat off strong competition from Rathkeale, Croom, Adare, Ardpatrick and Abbeyfeale Tidy Towns.

“We did it. We're through to the grand final. Well done Castleconnell," read a post on social media last week after the result was announced.

Every week six community groups will feature in the Limerick Leader and on Live 95FM’s Limerick Today programme.

Featuring in the fourth week of the 2017 Going for Gold challenge are Broadford Development Association group, Foynes Community Council, Kildimo, Kilteely, Bruff and Oola Tidy Towns.

One winner each week will be picked to join Athea, Galbally and Castleconnell in the final with the public vote (texts cost 20cent) opening at 12midday every Thursday with the weekly winner being announced on Friday morning.

Each of the weekly winners go forward to the grand final along with a number of wildcard entries which will be selected by a panel of local judges in the coming weeks.

The results of the national Tidy Towns competition will be combined with votes of the local judges with the winners being announced at an event in October.

A number of other competitions are being run as part of Limerick Going for Gold. These include the Best Front Garden and Limerick in Bloom.