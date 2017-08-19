Great day out for Limerick fans: Cappamore Show and Thurles!

ORGANISERS of Cappamore Show are inviting everyone planning on supporting the Limerick U21 hurlers on Saturday evening to leave very early and attend their annual event on the day.

The children and Treaty GAA supporters, pictured, are pointing the way! Throw in is at 6pm so there is plenty of time.

Maura Walsh, PRO, said lots of people go through Cappamore to matches in Semple Stadium anyway. In fact, where this photo was taken in Bilboa there used to be a sign for Thurles but the youngsters have made their own.

There will also be homemade signs out in force in Cappamore on Saturday morning to direct patrons to their new location in Ballyvoreen, just down the road from where it has been for years.

“Everything is looking fantastic, they are delighted with the grounds and the way everything is shaping up. They have been working there since last Friday,” said Maura.

Jimmy McCarthy, honorary show president, who has been involved in all 63 shows, said: “There is a great panoramic view of the countryside.”

There is lots to see and do on Saturday. The very best of cattle, horses, ponies, horticulture, arts, crafts, baking, vintage cars and tractors, children’s entertainments and lots more awaits attendees.

There will be no need to pack ham sandwiches for the match as the show has a new food experience this year.

Some of the best quality food and drink that Limerick has to offer will be promoted. The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Limerick and Limerick City and County Council have invited more than 20 food and drink producers to a marquee to showcase their products.

There will be two cookery demonstrations, from Tom Flavin, executive chef at the Limerick Strand Hotel, and celebrity chef Edward Hayden. Their recipes will use what the producers bring on the day.

Eamon Ryan, head of enterprise with LEO Limerick, said: “As part of the Limerick Food Strategy it’s hoped that this Limerick Food Experience will be the first of many such events.”

Noel Gleeson, farmer, local councillor and vice-president of the Cappamore Show committee said: “This year’s Cappamore Show is moving to a new location and we’re delighted to welcome the Limerick Food Experience to join all the other stalls at the show. We’re confident it will tempt even more people to attend the show.”

A family day out at a local show, run by the people for the people, followed by watching a Limerick team trying to reach an All-Ireland U21 final – now that would be a day to remember.