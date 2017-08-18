Parking fines issued in county Limerick towns numbered just 47 last year

JUST 47 parking tickets were issued by Limerick City and County Council across Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale and Kilmallock last year.

This makes a stark contrast to the 11,370 tickets issued in Limerick city alone during the same period.

The figures, released under Freedom of Information, show that the fines in the county make up just one percent of the total tickets issued.

Parking discs from the Council are required for on-street parking in the three major county towns, and all towns are monitored by wardens independent from the city.

In the first five months of this year, the number of fines in the three towns had increased to 62, while in the city, the number of fines has actually been steadily decreasing.

In 2013, the amount of tickets issued was 15,811 - a figure which has gradually come down to 11,417 in 2016.

This represents a decrease of around 28 percent in that time period.

And according to a spokesperson for the council, the improved figures in the city are a result of better compliance with the rules - and not because of fewer resources.

“Limerick City and County Council is happy that the number of fixed charge offences is decreasing [in the city].

“The local authority is happy to advise that the primary reason for the reduction in fixed charge offences in the metropolitan district over the period in question is the continued improvement in public compliance with parking payment provisions,” said the local authority spokesperson.

“This is evidenced by the sustained growth in Limerick e-Parking users and growth in the sales of parking discs. During this period Limerick City and County Council had four traffic wardens operating in the metropolitan district. In the past month, Limerick City and County Council has increased the number of wardens employed. There are now six traffic wardens employed and one traffic warden supervisor,” he added.

Sixty percent of all fines last year were given for displaying an invalid disc or no disc at all, the figures found.

Over 900 tickets in the city and county were issued last year for parking on double yellow lines, while over 400 were issued for the same offence in the first five months of this year.

Another common offence was the parking of a vehicle in a loading bay – for which there were 993 tickets issued in 2016.

And 292 people parked in a disabled parking space last year, and 144 until May of this year.