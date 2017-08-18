A message for Limerick Leader readers about archive online stories

FROM next Monday, August 21, stories from the Limerick Leader archive which are more than 14 days old will be subject to a small, individual payment, known as a ‘micropayment’.

Readers will get their first €1 of articles free – and accessing our archived content is extremely quick, secure and simple.

There is increasing awareness worldwide that good, reliable journalism – the opposite of fake news – costs money to produce. At a local level, communities depend on professional, responsible journalists for news they can trust.

At the Leader, we need to continue to develop new revenue streams so that we can continue to pay the salaries of the committed journalists who bring our print and online readers unrivalled local coverage each week.

Research shows more than 95 per cent of our website traffic is for articles which are less than 14 days old – and no charge will apply to these articles.

As well as reading individual stories for a few cents, readers can also get full access to all archive articles from late 2010 to the present day for a modest amount – for example one week of full access will cost €1.

Readers who have installed ad blockers are also being asked to ‘whitelist’ our website, so that we can benefit from online advertising revenue. We thank the 70% of you who have already done so.

Thanks to our ever-growing online audience, the Leader has never had as many readers as it does today.

Our team is absolutely committed to bringing you the best and most reliable local news and sport service available online.