Danish lifestyle retailer to open new store in Limerick

FIVE new jobs are on the way to Limerick after a Danish retailer unveiled plans to open in the city centre.

Søstrene Grene will open its sixth store in Ireland in Bedford Row at a unit occupied until earlier this year by Edinburgh Woolen Mills.

The company specialises in home accessories, kitchenware, gift wrap, DIY articles, stationery and small furniture.

It will open on Friday, September 1.

Heather and Niall Lawlor, who head the joint venture here, say they are excited to open in the city.

“Beautiful and historic surroundings combined with a confident, urban feel in the city centre makes Limerick a perfect location for Søstrene Grene.

"The city is experiencing a rebirth these years as a key shopping destination in the Mid West Region. We are excited to bring some Danish flavour to the buzz, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone who wants to enjoy the Søstrene Grene experience into the store,” Mr Lawlor says.

Company chief executive Mikkel Grene added: “We are honoured to have been so warmly welcomed by our Irish customers in our other stores so far. The Irish customers seem to like our Scandinavian design profile and the atmosphere in the stores.

"I am positive Limerick will be a great new addition to our collection of stores.”