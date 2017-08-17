Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan welcomes move on ticket touts

LIMERICK TD Maurice Quinlivan has welcomed the decision of the GAA to cancel tickets for high-profile games which were being resold above the face value.

A significant number of tickets for the All Ireland football semi final between Dublin and Tyrone were cancelled last week after the authorities were alerted after they were sold by touts online.

“Ticket touting is continuing to plague the world of entertainment and sport right across Ireland. It is unacceptable that tickets are being sold at multiple times the face value.

“I welcome the GAA’s move to tackle ticket touting, which is exploiting genuine fans, forcing them to pay extortionate prices to see their teams play,” said Deputy Quinlivan who has drafted legislation to tackle ticket touting.

“My legislation seeks to outright ban ticket touting and ensure that ordinary people who need to re-sell their tickets for genuine reasons would be facilitated,” he said.

Under the proposed legislation – The Sale of Tickets (Sporting and Cultural Events) Bill 2017 – which may come before the Dail later this year, the sale of tickets for more than 10% above their face value would not be allowed.

It is proposed that those convicted of breaching the legislation would face a maximum fine of €5,000.

Deputy Quinlivan says he hopes the proposed legislation will be supported by all political parties and that it will be enacted before the end of the year.

“If we can put aside the petty political squabbling then this issue can be sorted early in the new term with agreement from government to allow time for my legislation to proceed.