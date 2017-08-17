Limerick's Milford gets the kettle on for Ireland's biggest coffee morning

REPRESENTATIVES from Milford Care Centre in Limerick gathered at Our Lady's Hospice in Dublin this week to help launch Ireland's biggest coffee morning.

Hospice Together celebrated 25 years of coffee mornings at the event and called on the people of Ireland to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 14, to help raise vital funds for their local hospice and homecare service.

It is hoped that Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s will raise a much needed €2 million for local services, including Limerick’s Milford Care Centre.

A whole host of celebrities including, Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson, Boyzone star Keith Duffy and comedian Mario Rosenstock have helped the cause to meet with growing demands for the service.

“I have been personally touched by the amazing work done in St. Francis Hospice and I have seen first-hand the impact the money raised through Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice makes to patients, staff and families,” said Keith Duffy, ambassador for the campaign.

Pat Quinlan, chair of the Voluntary Hospice Groups said, “Each year, hospice and homecare services across Ireland are responding to growing demands for their services and endeavoring to do so to the highest standards.

“The nature of hospice care is such that we must be in a position at all times to be able to respond in an appropriate and timely manner so that patient needs are fully met and their families supported.

“The funds raised from Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s are crucial in order to ensure that our services meet these objectives on an ongoing basis and clearly without such support we could not provide the level of services that we do,” he added.

Since its launch in 1992, it is estimated that the coffee morning has raised a vital €34 million for local hospice and homecare services all around the country.

People can help to make a difference in someone’s life by hosting a coffee morning to help raise funds for their local hospice and homecare service. To register visit www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie or by calling 1890 998 995.

To donate to the cause text COFFEE to 50300 to give €4 to support local hospice and homecare services and help to give patients the best quality of life during their illness.