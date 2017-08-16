Limerick motorway set to close to facilitate roadworks

MOTORISTS are being advised that a section of the M7 motorway between Limerick and Dublin is to close for 36 hours later this week to facilitate major roadworks.

The southbound carriageway of the M7 between Junction 23 (Moneygall) and Junction 24 (Toomevara / Nenagh) will be closed from 6am this Thursday until around 10pm on Friday.

According to Tipperary County Council, the closure which will not affect northbound traffic, is to facilitate crown pavement resurfacing works.

Because of the closure, all traffic travelling from Dublin to Limerick will exit the M7 and travel the R445 via Toomevara before rejoining the motorway.

The M7 in Tipperary will close southbound from 6am tomorrow until Friday evening.



Full details at our website - https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr pic.twitter.com/TywVrQ71Qo — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 16, 2017

Motorists are being advised to expect some delays as a result of the closure.