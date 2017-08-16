Limerick students gear up to collect Leaving Cert results

THE day of reckoning has arrived for more than 2,700 students across Limerick as the Leaving Certificate results land.

Although results will be posted online later this Wednesday, many students will gather outside schools across the city and county to receive the physical list.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 2,251 students in Limerick were eligible to sit the Leaving Certificate, with a further 187 completing the Leaving Certificate applied.

There will be tears of joy and sadness with students receiving the slip of paper which in some but not all cases will help shape their future.

Students are being advised that, irrespective of the points they receive, that the course and profession of their dream remains open to them.

Ahead of today’s results, Fine Gael spokesperson on education and skills in the Seanad Maria Byrne has wished Limerick’s students the best of luck.

She said: “It is always a time of great anticipation for students and their families. However, I am sure that the wait will be worth it in the end and that the work put in by students over the last two years pays off. I do hope that every student gets the results that they want.”

This year sees the first changes in a quarter-of-a-century to both the exam grading system and the CAO points scale, which provides the route to third level education.

Following the release of the Leaving Certificate results, the exam helpline provided by the National Parents Council post primary will open.

The freephone number – 1800-265165 – is open from 10am this morning, and will offer confidential advice, information and support to Limerick students. Some 58,543 students sat the Leaving Certificate this year.