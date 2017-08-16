Limerick gardai investigate theft of electric bike

GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of an electric bike in the city centre earlier this week.

In a post on social media, gardai confirmed the GIANT bike which comes complete with a battery pack, was stolen from outside Dunnes Stores, Harvey’s Quay at around 11.25am on Monday.

“The battery on the bike won't be usable after 40 or so km, as it needs a key to remove the battery, as well as the charger so there is a possibility this will be found abandoned somewhere,” read the post on Facebook.

Anyone who comes across the bike or who has information about the theft is asked to contact gardai at Henry Street who are investigating at (061) 212400.