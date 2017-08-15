Man who shot Limerick man Shane Geoghegan in appeal to European Court of Human Rights

THE man who shot innocent Limerick man Shane Geoghegan nine years ago is seeking to have his conviction overturned by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), it has been confirmed.

Barry Doyle, aged 32, who has addresses in Ballinacurra Weston and Portland Row in Dublin was sentenced to life imprisonment more than five years ago after he was convicted, following a retrial, of murdering the 28-year-old in Dooradoyle on November 9, 2008.

During the trial, a jury at the Central Criminal Court heard that Doyle admitted during garda interviews that he shot Mr Geoghegan in a what was a case of mistaken identity.

Doyle, who had been ordered to shoot another man by criminal figure John Dundon, was arrested on February 24, 2009 and taken to Bruff garda station.

He was questioned more than a dozen times over three days and the admissions, the jury heard, were made during his 15th interview.

In previous appeals before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, lawyers representing the hitman argued the admissions should not have been admitted as evidence during the original trial because they were obtained in a “non-voluntary” manner as a result of threats and inducements and psychological oppression by gardai.

This, they claimed, was because Doyle was promised by gardai that his girlfriend would be released if he admitted his role in the killing.

The Court of Appeal rejected the appeal in 2015 while the Supreme also rejected the appeal in a 6-1 majority decision which was handed down in January.

According to the Irish Sun, lawyers representing Doyle have now initiated proceedings at the ECHR.

In submissions, they state the confessions were made as a “result of a process of inducement, persisting misinformation and erosion of his (Doyle’s) right to silence”.

It’s not yet known when the latest appeal will be heard.