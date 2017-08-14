UPDATE: Gardai not treating fire at Limerick's Adare Manor as suspicious

GARDAI have confirmed that they are not treating as suspicious the fire on the grounds of Limerick's Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

One unit from Rathkeale fire service was still at the scene as of 2pm this Monday afternoon, after a serious fire caused extensive damage to the new golf club house on the grounds of the JP McManus-owned hotel.

The resort is currently undergoing a multi-million euro redevelopment, and the Adare Manor team has now been left to count the cost of the club house blaze.

The alarm was raised at 3.49am this Monday morning, and ten fire service units – from Limerick city, Kilmallock, Rathkeale and Newcastle West – responded to the incident.

The club house, which is also known as the 'Carriage House', was nearing completion in recent days.

"We would like to thank the local fire service for their prompt response, when they were called early this morning to put out a fire, which had started in part of the roof of the Club House terrace," said a spokesperson for Adare Manor.

"The Club House, which is currently under refurbishment, was unoccupied at the time and no-one was injured. It is not known what started the fire, but a review of the site will be conducted over the coming days. No other part of the resort was affected.

"We have a great team at Adare Manor working on the refurbishment and development programme and the team will work together to recover from this morning’s incident," continued the spokesperson.

"We have received a huge amount of local support for the refurbishment programme and Adare Manor is still on schedule to open in Q4 of 2017."

A recruitment open day scheduled for this Monday still went ahead, and the last recruitment event will take place this Tuesday from 8am to 8pm, before the resort’s grand opening this autumn.

The golf course at the Manor has seen a multi-million euro overhaul, overseen by world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio and his team.

The Carriage House was designed by Limerick architects Michael Healy and Partners, who completed "a brand new clubhouse worthy of a championship course, so that players have a special place to relax, unwind and enjoy mouth-watering food and drink as they either boast or forget about the round just finished", according to the resort's website.