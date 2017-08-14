Serious fire damages new golf facility at Limerick's Adare Manor

A SERIOUS fire has caused extensive damage to the new golf club house on the grounds of Limerick's Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

Ten units of the fire service have attended the incident on the grounds of the JP McManus-owned hotel, which is currently undergoing a multi-million euro redevelopment.

According to sources the club house – known as the Carriage House – which was nearing completion in recent days, suffered extensive damage as a result of the blaze which broke out in the early hours of this Monday morning.

Fire service personnel were still at the scene until 10am this morning, the Leader can confirm.

Ten units of the fire service, from Limerick city, Kilmallock, Rathkeale and Newcastle West responded after the alarm was raised at 3.49am.

"We would like to thank the local fire service for their prompt response, when they were called early this morning to put out a fire, which had started in part of the roof of the Club House terrace," said a spokesperson for Adare Manor.

"The Club House, which is currently under refurbishment, was unoccupied at the time and no-one was injured. It is not known what started the fire, but a review of the site will be conducted over the coming days. No other part of the resort was affected.

"We have a great team at Adare Manor working on the refurbishment and development programme and the team will work together to recover from this morning’s incident," continued the spokesperson.

"We have received a huge amount of local support for the refurbishment programme and Adare Manor is still on schedule to open in Q4 of 2017."

Meanwhile, staff at the manor have confirmed that a recruitment open day which is scheduled for this Monday is still going ahead despite the fire on the property.

The last recruitment day will take place this Tuesday, before the resort’s grand opening this autumn.

The golf course at the Manor has seen a multi-million euro overhaul, overseen by world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio and his team.

The Carriage House was designed by Limerick architects Michael Healy and Partners, who completed "a brand new clubhouse worthy of a championship course, so that players have a special place to relax, unwind and enjoy mouth-watering food and drink as they either boast or forget about the round just finished", according to the resort's website.