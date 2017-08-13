Sadness at sudden death of popular vice principal at Limerick school

TRIBUTES are being paid to the late John Nestor, a vice principal of Patrickswell National School, who passed away suddenly on Thursday.

Patrickwell GAA club said it was “saddened” to learn of his death, and it temporarily suspended all club activity as a mark of respect.

A book of condolences was also opened in the school on Friday last.

On the school’s blogspot page, it thanked the “huge numbers” of people who signed the book in memory of their “esteemed colleague”.

Late of Ballymore, Askeaton, he is deeply regretted by his sister Angela, brothers Martin and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Helen, grandniece, cousins, relatives, friends, colleagues and pupils from Patrickswell National School.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Sunday evening from 6pm.

Removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.