Heroin worth €30,000 seized in Limerick today

Gardaí in Limerick have sized heroin with an estimated street value of €30,000 this Saturday afternoon.

The drugs, which are subject to analysis, were seized at a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested and are currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station in the the city under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.