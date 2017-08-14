Limerick cyclists in gear for big fundraiser for Cliona's Foundation

IT’S that time of year again when members of Cliona’s Foundation Cycle Club prepare to saddle up for the charity’s 10th annual fundraising cycle.

The cycle which will raise much-need funds for Limerick based charity Cliona’s Foundation, takes place this year on Saturday, August 26.

Appealing to participants of all ages and levels of fitness, the popular event will start this year from Bruff Rugby Club, just 25km from Limerick city.

With three routes including a 10km for children, a 40km family cycle and the 90km Cliona’s Challenge, the event caters for cyclists of all levels of ability.

Speaking at the launch of the cycle at the People's Park in Limerick, former Ireland and Munster rugby star David Wallace showed his delight at being able to promote and participate in this year's cycle.

“As a father of three healthy children I really admire the work of Cliona’s Foundation and the much-needed support they provide to families.

“I cannot imagine the upset and stress that parents experience when told the awful news that your child is sick and will require treatment for the course of their life.

“At that point in time I assume you don’t even think about the costs involved, and in fairness you shouldn’t really have to, that is why what Cliona’s Foundation does is very unique and impactful,” he said.

Cliona's Foundation has supported over 400 families over the past 10 years and has raised in excess of one million euro for parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex to help with the non-medical expenses related to caring for their child.

“The first six months of 2017 has seen a huge increase in the number of applications for support the charity has received,” said Brendan Ring, co-founder of Cliona’s Foundation.

"We are really hoping that the proceeds from this cycle will help us provide assistance to these families that are on our waiting list. We have already helped out 63 families this year and have another 20 currently waiting for support from us, so we really need the public’s help," he added.

Founded in 2007 by Brendan and Terry Ring, in memory of their daughter Cliona who died of an inoperable brain tumour, the charity provides financial help to children with life limiting conditions and orgainisers are asking everyone to make an extra effort to take part.