Tributes as 'household name' and Limerick businessman Ivan Cremins is laid to rest

TRIBUTES have been paid to well-known Limerick businessman, Ivan Cremins whose funeral took place in the city this Friday.

Mr Cremins, who was aged in his early 70s, died on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

The Monard native founded the landmark Ivan’s store on the Ennis Road – running it for more than 38 years prior to his retirement a number of years ago.

He was a popular figure within the wider business community in Limerick and the hugely successful shop attracted people from across the wider region who wanted to sample its famous cream-cakes and crumbed ham.

Speaking in his homily during the Funeral Mass at Mary Magdalene Church in Monaleen, the Bishop of KiIlala John Fleming commented that such was the popularity of the store it was often referenced during early-morning traffic reports on local and national radio.

“As a business man, his name became a household name in Limerick. Ivan’s of Caherdavin was known far and wide and I well remember for a number of years on AA Roadwatch, on morning radio, the area around the shop was often referred to as Ivan’s Cross in Caherdavin,” he said.

Bishop Fleming, who is a cousin of Ivan Cremins, told the congregation that the late businessman was a true Christian throughout his life.

“His public profile was matched with a very private life also and he guarded his privacy in two areas in particular – his health and his social concern. Ivan didn’t wear his faith or his religion on his sleeve but he was a deeply committed Christian in the truest sense of that word especially in the area of social concern,” he said.

During Friday’s Funeral Mass, which attracted hundreds of mourners, Ivan’s daughter Kate read a poem paying tribute to her late father while Bishop Fleming read a brief statement on behalf of the Cremins family thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers in recent days and weeks.

“To all those who were part of his work life over very many decades, our thanks and gratitude – especially those who worked with him at the shop and at home,” added the statement.

Following the Funeral Mass, burial took place in SS Peter & Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff.

Ivan Cremins is survived by his wife Maud, his daughter Kate, his son Christian, his sister Fidelma, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.