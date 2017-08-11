'Last call' for jobs at Limerick's Adare Manor ahead of grand opening

ADARE Manor is preparing to host two additional recruitment open days next week, in what they are calling a ‘last call’ to fill the resort’s final remaining positions.

The jobs on offer will have to be filled before the resort’s grand reopening this autumn.

Adare Manor has been closed for the past 18 months, to complete what is the largest refurbishment, restoration and expansion of its kind in Ireland.

“As we near opening, we are making our final call for the final remaining positions at our recruitment open days on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 of August,” said a spokesperson.

The events will take place from 8am to 8pm, with entry via the Dunraven Gate of the manor.

Adare Manor has been “been busy recruiting a world class team who want to play their part in helping us write the next chapter of this magical story”, having already held three recruitment days this summer.

Many of the 300-odd positions have already been filled, but there are still a range of careers on offer across several departments.

They are looking for “people with a passion for excellence and innovation that will leave a lasting impression on our guests”.

There are still positions available in food and beverage, front of house, housekeeping and culinary departments, including managerial roles.

We are hosting two Recruitment Open Days at Adare Manor on August 14th & 15th. For more information visit https://t.co/MdYiAznSg1 pic.twitter.com/SoHkx7PiLd August 8, 2017

There will be over 350 people employed at Adare Manor when it opens, and the team expects to welcome around 60,000 visitors annually.

It is estimated that the hotel and golf resort will contribute in excess of €15m to the local economy annually.

For more information on the open days, job hunters can visit adaremanor.com/opendays.

For a full list of available positions, applicants are advised to visit www.adaremanor.com/careers.