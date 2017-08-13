'Suicide' text sent to an ex by Limerick man

A JILTED young man sent a text to his ex-girlfriend that he was going “to commit suicide”, Kilmallock Court heard.

The defendant from south Limerick also sent a picture message to the woman of a “person dead in a morgue”. He pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the injured party called to Bruff Garda Station to make a complaint in March.

“She said she was harassed by social media from November 1, 2016 to March 12, 2017 by her ex-boyfriend. One of the texts said he would ‘commit suicide’ and he sent a picture of a person dead in a morgue.

“There were other texts of a similar nature but not as bad. He was arrested and assisted gardai with their enquiries,” said Sgt Leahy.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for the accused aged in his twenties, said his client was in a relationship with the injured party for a year and a half.

“He had great difficulty at the ending of the relationship and suffered from depression around that time. He is genuinely very remorseful and is embarrassed to be before the court on this charge.

“He was homeless for a period of time. He is now in gainful employment in a factory.

“He has dealt with the matter very fairly and holds his hands up,” said Mr Gill, who added that his client would benefit from being referred to the Probation Services.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered a pre-sanction report and adjourned sentencing until October in Kilmallock Court.

If you have have been affected by this article you can contact Aware (1800 80 48 48), the Samaritans (116 123) and Pieta House (1800 247 247).