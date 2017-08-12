Limerick billionare JP McManus donates a further €1.7m to charities, accounts show

BILLIONAIRE Limerick businessman and racing magnate JP McManus has given away another €1.7 million to deserving charities.

Accounts filed for the JP McManus Charitable Foundation show that its donations increased by 36% in 2016 to a total of €1,715,596, compared to 2015 when it donated €1,260,270.

Mr Manus has given more than €225m to charities over the past two decades, through this charity and other philanthropic endeavours.

The JP McManus Charitable Foundation alone has paid out more than €62 million since it was established in 2001.

In addition to this, a further €40m has been pledged through the JP McManus Benevolent Fund for the Mid-West region; at least €100m has been raised through successive JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournaments, and some €35m has been divided between two scholarships funds.

The principal activities of the foundation through its donations is to provide relief from poverty; provide care and comfort to those who are terminally ill; alleviate distress in the areas of drug addiction, human rights and sexual and physical abuse and to support the provision of education and training.

Mr McManus doesn’t sit on the board of the foundation, but his wife Noreen and his daughter, Sue-Ann Foley, are directors, along with Mark Power, Gerry Boland, and Declan Moylan.

Mr Boland, who sits on three of the committees, said that the three bodies are separate entities but co-operate with each other.

In addition to the Charitable Foundation, a separate entity, the JP McManus Benevolent Fund supports local community initiatives and non-profit organisations throughout the Mid-West, and funds of €40m have been committed to local projects.

This fund is managed as a sole entity, independent of any existing programmes sponsored by Mr McManus. It covers the areas of education, healthcare, community and local infrastructure.

The funds provided by the Foundation and the Benevolent Fund are separate to the millions that have been raised by the JP McManus Pro-Am, which have surpassed some €100 million raised for worthy causes since 1987.

The Pro-Am is due to make a comeback to Adare in 2020, following the €50m refurbishment and renovation of the five-star Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort, which was bought by McManus for an estimated €30m.

Plans for the revamp of Adare Manor and its golf course – which is set to transform it into the ‘Augusta of Europe’ – include the construction of a cinema, a new bedroom wing over five levels, a new pool, as well as a “first class spa”.

The restaurant and bar area will also be extended and a new ballroom for 350 people will be built. Overall the development will result in 7,664sqm of new hotel floor area. McManus and his team are working hard to attract the best players in the world, as well as celebrities, to county Limerick in July 2020 and possibly to the Ryder Cup in 2026 on the world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio redesigned course.

Some 300 new jobs will be created when it re-opens in September. It is expected to contribute in excess of €15 million per annum to the local economy.