Limerick pubs honoured over Guinness poll success

IT was the talk of Limerick last month and now two local pubs have the proof that they serve the best of Guinness in Limerick.

Thousands of votes were cast in the Limerick Leader's online poll to find the pub that serves Limerick's best pint of Guinness by popular consent - and the competition was fierce.

From an initial long list of 51 pubs, the contenders were whittled down and in the end it was simply too close to call between JJ Bowles in Thomondgate and Mother Macs on High Street.

Each premises secured 28% of the vote and were named joint winners.

Currans of the Ferrybridge in Clarina came home in third with 16% while Buckleys Bar in Doon was fourth with 14% of the total poll.

“The response to the poll was astonishing and the competition was fierce but in they end they (JJ Bowles and Mother Macs) could not be separated and both are deserving of the accolade,” said Fergal Deegan, commercial director of the Limerick Leader who, this week, presented each of the pubs with specially commissioned certificates to mark their success.

“While the poll was a bit of fun, there was huge interest in it. It was amazing to see number of people taking part and casting their votes. It is clear the people of Limerick are passionate about their local and the pint served within,” said Eugene Phelan, managing editor of the Limerick Leader who is predicting another close battle next year.