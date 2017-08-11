Government allocates funding for 43 environment projects in Limerick

FORTY-three local projects have been allocated funding as part of the nationwide Local Agenda 21 project.

The national sum of €460,000 will come from the Environmental Partnership Fund, while local authorities will bring the sum to €908,000.

The Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups.

Announcing the funding, Minister Denis Naughten said: “I am pleased to announce that this year’s LA21 project funding is €908,000, that will support local projects to improve the environment and make our communities more sustainable.

“The fund shows how local initiatives can make a real difference in our communities, and showcases how small changes can make lasting improvements to our environment,” added the minister.

Development of Abbeyfeale’s park, flora and fauna information boards in Askeaton and the development of community gardens in Loughill are some of the projects earmarked to receive some funding in the west of the county.

Banogue NS, Fedamore NS and Donoughmore NS have also received some money to nurture school gardens and biodiversity education.

Oola Tidy Towns will get some funding to incorporate biodiversity into Millennium Park, while Oiled Wildlife Response Network will receive money to support the River Shannon oil spill response training for bottlenose dolphins.

“The fund supports small scale non-profit environmental projects such as allotments, community gardens, compost schemes, rainwater harvesting schemes, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions. Funding provided by my department is matched by the local authorities, and projects also attract funding from other sources,” added Mr Naughten.

Eligible projects are chosen based on their ability to support and complement, at a local level, national environmental policies, such as those on waste, biodiversity, climate change, air, water and sustainable development.