Series based on book by Game of Thrones writer is set for Limerick's Troy Studios

AN ADAPTATION of a book written by George RR Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones, is set to be filmed in Limerick in the coming months.

Troy Studios in Castletroy has been working hard to lure major production companies worldwide to Limerick, since it leased the former Dell site. An official announcement on the deal by an international media agency is expected within weeks.

Studios in Northern Ireland have lamented that they appear to have missed out on the deal, having already reaped a £150m dividend for the economy since production of Game of Thrones began in 2010.

The project is being led by US network Universal Cable Productions, a subsidiary of the production giant NBC-Universal.

The show will be an adaptation of Martin’s 1980 novella Nightflyers, a sci-fi drama set in space where people embark on an ill-fated journey to save the Earth from destruction.

Filming is expected to begin before the end of this year.

A number of hotels in Limerick have also been fielding enquiries from travel operators to secure long-term bookings – potentially for up to eight months – for those working on the production.

It is believed the new series will provide around 500 jobs in production, with hundreds more jobs likely to follow once filming gets under way.

Doug Liman, the producer and director who previously worked on the Jason Bourne movies, Mr & Mrs Smith, as well as the Tom Cruise blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow, is said to be involved in the project.

Conn Murray, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council, estimated that the expansive facility – twice the size of Ardmore Studios in Wicklow - could in time result in a €70m spin-off for the local economy. Troy has linked up with Pinewood On Location to handle its international bookings for its 340,000 sq. feet of facilities.