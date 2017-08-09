Molly and Thomas Martens found guilty of second degree murder of Jason Corbett

MOLLY and Thomas Marten have both been sentenced to between 20 and 25 years' imprisonment after they were found guilty of the second degree murder of Limerick man Jason Corbett.

After three hours of deliberations, the jury of nine women and three men returned its unanimous verdict this Wednesday afternoon (Irish time), finding Jason’s wife and his father-in-law guilty of the murder, after he was brutally bludgeoned to death with a bat and a brick at his home on August 2, 2015.

The 39-year-old father-of-two died from severe head injuries.

#BREAKING: Molly Martens Corbett and Thomas Martens found guilty of second degree murder. Family speak out in tomorrow's @Limerick_Leader August 9, 2017

Ms Martens-Corbett was seen weeping with her head down and crying aloud as a unanimous guilty verdict was returned at the Davidson County Courthouse in the United States.

After this, she turned to her mother in the courthouse and said: "I'm really sorry mom, I wish they'd just kill me."

Molly turned to her mom and said "I'm really sorry mom, I wish they'd just kill me." #CorbettTrial #JasonCorbett @myfox8 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2017

Her guilty father remained impassive as his verdict was returned.

One of the emotional jurors were also heard crying after they left the courthouse, it was reported.

