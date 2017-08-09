Limerick primary school targeted by vandals

GARDAI are appealing for information following two incidents of criminal damage at St Pauls National School in Dooradoyle.

The first incident happened on Monday, July 31 sometime between 2.30 and 3pm.

“Three windows at the rear of the building were broken with rocks as well as the glass section of a door of a prefab. There was also some damage done to the interior of the prefab,” said Sergeant Kevin Balfe.

In a separate incident at around 11.35pm last Thursday, July 3 another window was broken.

“These two incidents may well be connected and between them require significant monies to repair,” added Sgt Balfe.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating both incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 214340.