Limerick cyclists saddling up for charity event in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

THE Tour de Munster charity cycle will make its way through Limerick in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland.

More than 100 cyclists are saddling up for the 640km tour of Munster’s six counties, passing through Limerick on day one of the annual charity event.

Last year, the popular charity cycle raised a total of €285,655 for the charity, and since its inception, the cycle has raised more than €2.4m for Down Syndrome Ireland’s many beneficiaries.

The first day of the seventeenth annual Tour de Munster will start in City Hall Cork on Thursday August 10, taking the cyclists through Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick before stopping off in Killaloe, County Clare.

Paul Sheridan, who established the charity tour in 2001 expressed his pride at the growth of the event and has "looked upon with great admiration" at its many participants over the past 16 years.

Speaking ahead of the event Paul said: “Everyone involved in this year’s tour has put in so much hard work and dedication, and we’re really looking forward to another successful year. Without those partaking and supporting, the tour would not be possible."

Travelling over 600 km in just four days, the amateur cyclists will make their way through beautiful cities, towns and villages of all six counties of Munster.

Joining them will be cycling icon Sean Kelly, who is a huge supporter of the event with this being his 12th year participating in the event.

“I am honoured to once again be associated with Tour de Munster and its beneficiaries.

“Each year from beginning to end the whole Tour de Munster is such an enjoyable and varied event. It is fantastic to meet everyone involved, especially the individuals benefiting from the funds raised and to watch the support for the tour grow year upon year,” said Sean Kelly at the launch of the event.

All funds raised from the charity cycle will go directly to the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), now in its eighth year as beneficiary of the cycle, and to the individual beneficiaries involved.

The organiser of this year’s Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan added his admiration for those that participate and support the annual charity tour.

"The tour is not for the faint-hearted and is quite the endurance test for amateur cyclists.

"As we make our way through each county the support we receive from locals is what motivates everyone to keep on going, creating such a fantastic atmosphere.

"With all donations going to such worthy causes, we’re encouraging the people of Munster to dig deep, come out and support, and help raise much needed funds."

Following day one of the cycle, participants will travel from Killaloe towards Tralee before heading towards Kenmare in day three passing through Dingle and Killarney.

The final day will start with a climb over the Caha Pass before returning to and finishing in Cork city.