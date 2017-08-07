Funeral arrangements announced for Kilkee stabbing victim

THE YOUNG father-of-one who died after being stabbed a number of times at the weekend, will be laid to rest this Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements for the late 25-year-old Karl Haugh, who was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick in early hours of Sunday morning, following the violent incident at a pedestrian laneway in his home estate, Marian Estate, Kilkee, County Clare.

He will lie in repose at St Senan's Church this Tuesday from 6.30 p.m, with prayers at 8pm. The funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 9, at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

Mr Haugh leaves behind his six-month-old baby daughter Evelyn Jane.

This is the second tragedy to happen to the well-known Haugh family in the past two decades. In 2003, 11-year-old Karl Haugh was critically injured in a road traffic crash, in which his 16-year-old sister Stacey and her friend Lorna Mahoney died at the scene.

Three men, all aged in their early 20s, continue to be questioned by gardaí at Kilrush garda station and Ennis garda station, in connection with the stabbing, which has shocked the coastal town community.

The popular Kilkee native, who studied at Central College Limerick, recently celebrated his 25th birthday in July.

Sadly mourned by his mother Bridget, father Joseph, baby daughter Evelyn Jane, grandmother Delia, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.