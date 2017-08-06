Young man dies following Kilkee stabbing incident

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a young man died following a stabbing incident in Killkee overnight.

Gardai at Kilrush are investigating the incident which occurred at Marion Estate in the coastal town at approximately 1.15am this Sunday.

A 25-year-old male, who is understood to be from the area, received serious stab wounds and was removed to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

According to gardaí, a 22-year-old man, also understood to be local, was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation.

He is currently detained at Kilrush garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and members of the Garda Technical Bureau are expected to attend the scene later.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who have information to contact them at (065) 9080550.