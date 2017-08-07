Tragic Limerick woman Rhona to be remembered in Soft cycle around scenic Lough Derg

A LOVING husband will next month take part in a major charity cycle, in memory of his late wife who died from cancer on New Year’s Eve last.

Following a three-year battle with breast cancer, Murroe mother-of-four Rhona Kett-Sheridan passed away on December 31.

In 2003, Rhona and her husband John embarked on a Mizen to Malin Head cycle challenge, to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Foundation, Soft (Support Organisation for Trisomy 13/18), and the Daughters of Charity in Lisnagry.

Rhona touched the lives of many through her work with the Jack and Jill Foundation.

And on September 9, John will remember Rhona’s great work as he saddles up with a peloton of 100 cyclists on a 115km Lough Derg trip, in aid of the Soft charity.

Soft, founded in 1991, was set up to help families affected by chromosomal disorders, such as Patau’s Syndrome (Trisomy 13) and Edward’s Syndrome (Trisomy 18).

John’s participation will mark the first ever major charity cycle in aid of the organisation.

All proceeds raised will fund support for parents during prenatal diagnosis, during the child’s life and after the child’s passing.

Support measures for example that Soft provides include screening, respite care and bereavement counselling. In addition, Soft also organise many social events supported by the generosity of donors, so that families can share their experiences and support other people affected by the disorder.

A spokesperson for the event said thanks to many anonymous donors who have contributed towards the cost of the cycling event, all proceeds from the registration will be going to Soft.

The fundraising target is €5,000 and registration is currently open which is €25 and information is available on the facebook/cycleforsoft page. Registration can be made through the club’s Facebook page.

The cycle will take place on September 9, starting at 9am from Killaloe Activity Centre.