Thieves who stole antique shotgun from Limerick premises to pay for damaged window

TWO men who broke the window of an antique dealer’s premises in Newcastle West and stole an antique shotgun and a clock, had their cases adjourned at the local court to allow them to pay the €380 damage to the window.

Jabub Brzoscikowski, 14 Arra View, Newcastle West and Marcin Wilczewski, 24 Daar River Walk, Newcastle West pleaded to the charges of theft at North Quay, Newcastle West last February 14.

Outlining the details of the case, Inspector Alan Cullen said that at approximately 3.45am on that date a rock was thrown through the front window of O’Donovan Auctioneers and the defendants put their hands in the window and took a double-barrel shotgun and an antique clock. The shotgun had no firing pin he said and was valued at €800 while the clock was valued at €200.

“The incident was captured on nearby CCTV,” the inspector continued and the men were identified and arrested They made a full admission and the property was recovered with no loss to the auctioneer. However, there was €380 worth of damage to the window.

Pleading for his clients, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said it was not pre-planned. They were coming from a pub and were extremely intoxicated. “They just took a fancy to what they saw in the window,” he said, adding that the damages would be paid.

“Why didn’t they come to court?” Judge Mary Larkin asked. She fined Brzoscikowski for failing to appear in court on a previous occasion but was told Wilczewski had appeared on one occasion.

“It is very foolish for people who don’t have a criminal record to go and get criminal records,” Judge Larkin said but she agreed to an adjournment to allow them pay the window damage.