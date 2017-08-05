Prolific offender jailed for burglaries at student homes in Limerick

A PROLIFIC thief who entered a student’s bedroom and stole a laptop from another student has been sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment.

Evan Hughes, aged 20, of Glendale Lawn, Old Singland Road pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges relating to incidents which happened on dates in October 2015 and November 2016.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Colum O’Shea said the defendant was on bail in relation to the theft of the laptop when he broke into the second student’s home.

The second incident, he said, happened at around 6.20am on November 4, last.

A female student, who was living at Parkview Hall, on the old Dublin Road was alerted to an intruder after he opened her bedroom door.

The defendant, the court heard, was carrying a torch and “casually left” the apartment after encountering the young woman.

When questioned a short time later the defendant admitted he had been in the apartment but denied entering the woman’s bedroom.

Detective Garda O’Shea agreed with John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that Hughes has a large number of previous convictions and that he he was a “prolific burglar”.

Brian McInerney BL said his client steals to feed his chronic drug addiction and that he has “no trappings of wealth”.

“He is an end-user of drugs, he is not a dealer,” he told the court.

Mr McInerney said Mr Hughes, who has been in custody since last November, is now drug free and realises he needs to address his drug addiction.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the violation of private homes is a serious concern and he said what happened must have been upsetting for both students.

He imposed sentences totalling 21 months’ imprisonment which he backdated to November 12, last.