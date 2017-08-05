Extra funding announced for childcare centres in Limerick

NINETEEN childcare centres in Limerick are to receive €221,000 to provide extra places for children of school going age, according to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone.

The announcement is the second major boost for the sector in Limerick in recent weeks.

The Independent Minister says such funding is vital if genuine accessible affordable quality childcare is to be delivered for local families.

This new funding announcement comes as parents are being reminded that an extra €19m in childcare supports will be available from next month.

“When I visited Limerick earlier this year it was clear that access to and the cost of childcare was one of the top challenges facing local families. We are now taking the first big step to address those concerns,” said Minister Zappone.

This funding, she said, will increase the number of places for older children, with extra supports for families starting next month.

It was stressed that parents should check out how they can benefit from the supports at www.affordablechildcare.ie.

They are being reminded to do so by the next phase of our national awareness campaign ‘It Starts Now’.

Both developments follow the doubling of capital funding to €8.4m announced last week as well as the €18m in payments to providers.