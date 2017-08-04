Nursing home development could bring 65 jobs to Limerick

SOME 65 jobs look set to be created in Mungret after plans were unveiled for what will be one of the biggest nursing homes in the county.

Limerick Healthcare – headed by Athlacca man Padraig Coleman – is seeking planning permission from Limerick City and County Council – to build a 62-bedroom nursing home.

The development is slated for the Patrickswell Road just beyond the Limerick Tyre Centre.

According to the plans, part of the development will be single storey, and part will be two-storey.

It will include bedrooms, kitchens, dining areas, sitting rooms, treatment rooms, and an internal landscaped garden.

In a statement released exclusively to the Limerick Leader, developer Mr Coleman said: “We will be building and running a purpose built nursing home with a mission to offer each of our residents the time, care, warmth and friendship necessary to make this a home from home happily nestled within an open, friendly local community.”

Confirming that 65 local people will be recruited to service the home if it goes ahead, he added: “Our ethos will be to place a high value on the fact that every single one of our residents’ physical, mental, and spiritual care needs will be different and our responsibility will be to actively listen and respond to people we support guided by core values of integrity, trust, kindness, dignity, compassion and respect.”

If the development goes ahead, Mr Coleman said each bedroom will be ensuite, while there will be an oratory, a library, plus an in-house hair-salon, a treatment room, an enclosed garden, an external vegetable garden with a raised flower bed and a specific Alzheimer's unit with a multi-sensory room.

This will be the first of its kind in Ireland, and Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler has welcomed the development.

He said: “We have to give this a huge welcome. It is of huge comfort to families who have members suffering from Alzheimer's to have this facility. We have a section of our community who are of a age that having this as an option will be of huge comfort. Many of these older people have raised their families locally and now their children have their families locally. So, with only one local nursing home which is at capacity, this now will allow local people join a local nursing home close to their families.”

He says there has been a really positive reaction locally.

Limerick City and County Council will decide on the application on or before Sunday, September 10 next.