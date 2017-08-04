Limerick motorists urged to take extra care on roads this bank holiday weekend

THE OUTGOING head of the divisional traffic corps has urged road users to take extra care over the bank holiday weekend, following the tragic road deaths of three men in Limerick city.

Last Saturday evening, two motorcyclists died in the city outskirts in separate incidents, and one male pedestrian was killed in the northside on Sunday night, July 23.

Dooradoyle man Andrzej Szynka was killed after the bike he was driving struck Quinn’s Cross Roundabout, in Mungret, at around 7.30pm.

At around 7.40pm, Thomas Whelan, from Moyross, died after the bike he was driving left the road and collided with concrete bollards at O’Malley Park, Southill. And on Sunday night, July 23, Ballynanty local Michael McNamara died after he was struck by a BMW.

Insp Paul Reidy has urged motorcyclists and pedestrians to take extra care on the roads, who can be “very vulnerable”.

“We appeal to people who are walking to wear reflective clothing, and to be exercising extreme care when they are walking, especially on country roads and late at night.”

He said that during bank holiday weekends, there is an increase in traffic, with more road users driving at greater speeds.

“You have increased activity, and that in itself leads to greater incidents of collisions, and unfortunately some of those incidents can be fatal,” he explained.

Insp Reidy said that the simple solution to being safe on the road is “to ensure that you are not driving at reckless speeds. If there is speed involved, you are definitely going to have either a serious injury collision or a fatality.

“At the other end of the scale, you have people who drink and drive, and where you have that happening, it impairs the driver quite considerably, and we are all aware of that. That message has been driven out there for years.”

He urged people to not drink and drive under any circumstances.

“Leave the car at home, arrange for a driver within a group who is a nominated person to drive, and that will ensure that everyone gets home safe and sound after their night out, especially if they are aware for a weekend.”

He added that use of mobile phones continues to be a problem on the road. “There is nothing which is a greater distraction to any driver, if they are texting on their mobile phone and talking on their mobile phone. That is a known fact. And despite it all, people continue to use their mobile phone.”