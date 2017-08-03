JP McManus charitable foundation donates €1.7m to good causes
JP McManus Charitable Foundation spent €1.7m in 2016 on good causes
BILLIONAIRE philanthropist JP McManus donated €1.7m through his charitable foundation in 2016.
According to company accounts recently filed, the JP McManus Charitable Foundation spent €1,715,596 on charitable disbursements.
This is €455,326 – or 36% – more than the previous year, when the foundation spent €1,260,270 on good causes.
By November 2016, the businessman had given more than €225m to charities over the past two decades.
The charity’s fund, which is run by Mr McManus’ wife, Noreen McManus, and his daughter, Sue-Ann Foley, was worth €47.8m in 2016, the Irish Times reports.
The McManus family also owns Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, which is due to open its doors this October, following extensive refurbishment and redevelopment works.
