JP McManus charitable foundation donates €1.7m to good causes

BILLIONAIRE philanthropist JP McManus donated €1.7m through his charitable foundation in 2016.

According to company accounts recently filed, the JP McManus Charitable Foundation spent €1,715,596 on charitable disbursements.

This is €455,326 – or 36% – more than the previous year, when the foundation spent €1,260,270 on good causes.

By November 2016, the businessman had given more than €225m to charities over the past two decades.

The charity’s fund, which is run by Mr McManus’ wife, Noreen McManus, and his daughter, Sue-Ann Foley, was worth €47.8m in 2016, the Irish Times reports.

The McManus family also owns Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, which is due to open its doors this October, following extensive refurbishment and redevelopment works.