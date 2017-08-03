Warning over 'concrete jungle' in Limerick estate

PLANS by Limerick City and County Council to build 10 social housing units in Thomondgate have attracted opposition.

Former mayor Kevin Kiely, and the chairman of the St Munchin’s Community Centre Kieran O’Neill have spoken out against the plans to build the houses at De Valera Park on the northside.

The plans, if passed, will see the accommodation built as ‘gable ends’ on certain houses.

But residents are up in arms against the plans, and Mr O’Neill said a public meeting will take place in the next fortnight to lobby local politicians against the plans.

“The idea is crazy, traffic-wise as well as everything else. There is simply no space for building houses. We know there is pressure on the housing waiting list, we don’t dispute this. But there is other land around Thomondgate which could be developed,” said Mr O’Neill.

Former Fine Gael councillor Kevin Kiely agreed, predicting “a concrete jungle” in the area if the plans go ahead.

“It is way too small an area for these. They would be taking all the open spaces up, and we would have to lose trees to make sure the homes go there,” he said.

Mr Kiely – who lives nearby – spoke to residents early this week, including one lady in the area over 40 years.

“It’s a grand settled area up there. Houses would not come up that often here. Everyone knows everyone in the community,” he said..

Limerick City and County Council has not responded to a request for comment.