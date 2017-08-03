Supercar festival set to pass through Limerick

THOUSANDS of people from across the Mid-West are expected to line the streets for Limerick’s first supercar festival in three years, this September.

The Cannonball festival will drive through Limerick city during a three-day motoring bonanza, from September 8 to September 10, and will feature 190 super and novelty cars, free family events, and a massive charity fundraiser.

It is the first time the popular festival has passed through Limerick since 2013, and raised almost €900,000 in its nine years.

Car fanatics will witness some of the world’s top brands passing through the city on its 1,000km tour — including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Masseratti, and many more.

The Limerick show will kick off at Pery Square at 6pm on September 8.

Festival founder Alan Bannon estimates that the event is worth more than €2.5m to the economy, annually.

“The team is constantly innovating, the event is going from strength to strength and now with Japan and the US on the horizon and plans to license the event all over the world, we are excited about the future.

“The Irish event in September is always the big highlight and I would like to thank our new headline sponsors and partners. I look forward to welcoming the Dubai team and all of our Cannonballers from Ireland, UK, Japan, the US and the EU,” he said.

Forty percent of the supercar convoy is from outside Ireland, and accumulate a worth of more than €32m.

The Limerick show will also feature an “electric atmosphere” including live music, robots, family fun, Monster Energy Jam Truck, official Cannonball merchandise and local entertainers.

A spokesperson for the annual Cannonball event said that proceeds from the event this year will go to Make a Wish Ireland, a children's charity that grants magical wishes to children between the ages of three to 17 years with life-threatening medical conditions.

For more information, visit www.cannonball.ie.