Limerick gardai investigate late night assaults in city

INFORMATION is being sought following two separate late-night assaults in the city centre over the past week.

In one incident, a young woman was approached by a man as she was walking alone at Chapel Street at around 1am last Thursday.

“She was suddenly approached by a male who attempted to engage her in conversation, when this failed he put his arm around her and tried to pull her into him,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“The lady resisted and kept walking. He followed her for a time and eventually gave up. Gardai are collecting CCTV from the area and are looking for any witnesses to this very distressing assault,” she added.

In the second incident, a young man was assaulted by two males as he was walking at Dominic Street at around 3am on Saturday last, July 29.

According to gardai, the assault was completely unprovoked.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.