Emergency rescue operation underway in Limerick following river incident
Limerick Fire and Rescue's FireSwift has been launched
Emergency services have been deployed after a person was reportedly seen entering the river Shannon in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.
The alarm was raised shortly after 4.15pm and crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service have launched their FireSwift rescue boat.
Gardai fro Henry Street station as well as ambulance personnel have also responded to the incident which happened near Shannon Bridge.
It is not known if the person has been located at this stage.
