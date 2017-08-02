Limerick golfer of the year applies to Rory McIlroy for vacant caddy job

HE is better known as a singer and songwriter and now Limerick’s Ger Corrigan believes he could help solve the woes of Rory McIlroy who has just parted company with his long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald.

And the golf nut from Castletroy has gone as far as to send an application to Rory for the job as caddie.

“I am writing to you to apply for the position of caddie and I am certain that I will convince you of my suitability for this position,” said the member of Castletroy Golf Club.

Ger is a member of the band the Corrigan Brothers who have penned many songs that have received worldwide attention, including one titled, The ballad of Rory McIlroy.

“I have the golf pedigree. I am a 14 handicap golfer who, in 2013, was cut from 23 to 11.8 in five months. Imagine if you were able to improve at that level,” he says in his application.

While his application might be seen by many as a publicity stunt, Ger says, he has the golf pedigree.

“I managed to win the coveted title of Golfer of the Year in Castletroy Golf Club that year. During my year of golfing success I managed to come from three down with four to play in a club matchplay match and went one up for the first time on the 18th green to win the match,” he proudly recalled.

McIlroy has turned to his best friend to undertake emergency caddying duties for the final major of the year after the shock dismissal of JP Fitzgerald. He is playing in this week’s WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, where Harry Diamond will take the bag. He will also be on the world No 4’s shoulder at next week’s USPGA Championship.

But, longterm, the job is still up for grabs. Corrigan promises to teach Rory how to use a nine wood effectively….but Rory does not carry one.

He also promises to show him the technique to “scutter a seven iron in from 40 yards.”

”I will say great shot even after bad shots - this will motivate you. Golf balls will have to be the Pinnacle soft, only €20 a dozen. This will save a fortune,” says Ger.

Regarding club wiping, he promises to us Mister Sheen, “it works all the time”. I think anyone who knows anything about golf will think that Ger is pulling our leg.