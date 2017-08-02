Limerick horse owners go 'from Clarina Avenue to Clondalkin'

HORSE owners from Limerick’s regeneration estates made a visit to the Clondalkin equine centre as plans are mounted for a similar scheme in the city.

Eight people – including local councillor Cian Prendiville and Anna Gallagher, who are bidding to set up a horse project – travelled to the capital to see the newly opened centre in action.

It comes with pressure growing for a similar, regulated portion of land to allow responsible horse grazing in Limerick.

It’s illegal to allow a horse to graze in the city without a licence – but horse owners across the city flout this rule on a regular basis.

This has led to the setting up of the Horse Education Limerick Project Southside to lobby for such an area.

Ms Gallagher said the youngsters who travelled were inspired by what they saw in south Dublin.

“It is fantastic for the young people, but also for the horses who are now safe and secure inside, rather than left wandering the streets. This is precisely what we need in Limerick,” she said, “We learnt it is possible to have this in Limerick. Clondalkin is a guiding light for us.”

She said a stumbling block at the moment is land – and called on landowners to donate land to help prove to the Department of Agriculture Helps is worth investing in.

Cllr Prendiville added: “If the council is onboard, and we can find a site, there is funding available to build the actual facilities from the department, and a club in place to manage it.”