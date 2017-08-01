Deaths in Limerick - August 1, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Newtownpark House) of Claire Humphreys of Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick and Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge Dublin.

Daughter of the late Tim and Amelia (McGrath) and eldest sister to Peg (Sr. Columba, Presentation Order Cork), John (Wexford) and the late Mary (Frawley).

Sadly missed by her siblings, her sister-in-law Eileen, her niece and nephews, extended family and by her dear friends Ken and Michael.

Funeral Mass in The Oratory, Newtownpark House this Wednesday (August 2) at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Barry O’Donovan of Ashgrove, Togher, Cork and late of Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Donal and Josie, loving father of Don and Sharon. Deeply mourned by his son, daughter, their mother Geraldine, grandchildren, sisters Mary and Kaye, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends especially in Limerick.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross (Cork) with removal this Tuesday at 7pm to the Church of the Way of the Cross, Togher.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.15am with burial afterwards in St. Finbarr’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Roseville Nursing Home) of Dr. P.J Smyth of Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

Formerly of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science at UL, Bective Ranger FC and Garryowen FC.

Predeceased by his parents Noel and Bernadette and sister Roisín. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan (USA), Brian (Perth), and Frank, brother-in-law Colin, sisters-in-law Mary, Margaret and Anne, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Wednesday for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Andrzej Szynka of Foxfield, Dooradoyle. Late of Takumi, Irish Bikers & formerly of Ivan's.

Andrzej, native of Poland, passed away very suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sylwia, son Rafal and brother Piotr, his parents, relatives and a large circle of friends

Private Cremation with Memorial Mass to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee) of Mary O'Donnell of New Street, Abbeyfeale.

Pre-deceased by her sister Anne Marie Cotter and brother Michael; loved and missed by her sister Bedelia O’Riordan, nieces and nephews, Sadie Neville, Margaret Supple, Siobhán Marshall, Billy, Mike, Nicky and Tim Cotter, their spouses and children, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred (following an accident) of Thomas Whelan of Ballygrennan Close, Moyross, Limerick city. Late of O’Malley Park, Southill.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Elizabeth and Ger, his three children, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 2) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael O’Connor of Seapoint, Balbriggan, Dublin. Formerly of Direen, Athea. (retired Garda).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Holly, Drogheda), children Feargal, Elizabeth and Nial, son in law Lochlan, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only.