Power restored following outage in Limerick town

OVER 900 households in the Newcastle West area had their power supply cut for about two hours this Monday night.

But crews from ESB Networks quickly swung into action, restoring electricity shortly after midnight.

A spokesman for ESB Networks confirmed that a fault occurred in the Newcastle West area about 10.35pm. “Initial indications are that this fault was caused by a strike to an overhead line from a third party in the area, which caused the line to trip,” he said.

The result was that just over 900 customers lost supply. “Crews were immediately mobilised, and worked to restore supply to all customers just after midnight,” the spokesman said.

Among those in the area affected was St Ita’s Community Hospital but the hospital’s own generator automatically and immediately kicked into action and the hospital and its residents and patients was not adversely affected.

“ESB Networks apologises to customers in Newcastle West impacted by the loss of electricity supply and assures them that crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore supply,” the company’s spokesman said.

“We take this opportunity to remind readers always to look out and look up when working near overhead electricity wires.”