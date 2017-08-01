Bathing restrictions lifted in Kilkee

BATHING restrictions have been lifted at Kilkee beach, Clare County Council has announced.

Swimming at the resort had been prohibited since last Wednesday after Irish Water reported a discharge from the wastewater pumping system.

But this Tuesday, Clare’s local authority confirmed on the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE) that all restrictions relating to public bathing have since been lifted.

Public bathing notices and red flags indicating that swimming is prohibited at Kilkee were originally put in place on Wednesday due to the malfunction of a pumping station which has since been rectified by Irish Water.

The move follows analysis of water samples taken on Monday.

Lifeguards are on duty while the Blue Flag is once again flying at the beach.