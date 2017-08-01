Water mains burst impacts up to 400 homes in Limerick city outskirts

IRISH Water has confirmed that up to 400 homes have been affected by a large water mains burst in the Corbally area this Monday night.

At around 10.35pm, two appliances and around a dozen Limerick City Fire Service personnel attended the scene of the burst, close to the Applegreen filling station at the River Walk estate.

The emergency services were at the scene until 1.30am. It is understood that it did not majorly impact local businesses, but a spokesperson for Irish Water has said that between 300 and 400 households in Shannon Estates are “experiencing a disruption to their water supply”.

“No Customers in the Limerick County Council area are without water due to the burst. Traffic Management has been established in the area and a repair crew are on site carrying out the repair. It is expected that water will be off for most of the day and that the repair will be completed later today,” the spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan, who spoke with a number of residents this morning, said that were no majorly disruptions to their water supply.

The spokesperson also confirmed that there is “no customer without water supply. There may be water pressure issues but everyone has water.”

If you have been affected by Monday night’s water mains burst, contact the Limerick Leader newsdesk at 061-214503 or at news@limerickleader.ie.