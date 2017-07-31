Limerick motorcyclist killed in crash was on bail following separate fatal accident

ONE of the two motorcyclists killed in separate collisions over the weekend was on bail pending an appeal against a prison sentence he recently received following a separate fatal accident.

Thomas Whelan who from Ballygrennan Close, Moyross died at University Hospital Limerick on Saturday from injuries he sustained in an accident at O’Malley Park, Southill at around 7.40pm.

The 25-year-old, who was disqualified from driving for 12 years last year, was initially treated at the scene by crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service who were in the area at the time.

It is believed Mr Whelan had earlier attended a soccer tournament in memory of a close friend who died in a road accident last October.

Saturday’s fatal collision happened minutes after a separate crash which claimed the life of a Polish man who had been living in Raheen.

Aged in his 50s, the motorcyclist died after the bike he was driving struck the roundabout at Quinn’s Cross, Mungret at around 7.30pm.

Prayers were said for both victims during Mass at Raheen Church on Sunday morning.

Earlier this month, Thomas Whelan, who had more than 180 previous convictions, was sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of driving without insurance and failing to remain at the scene of a road accident – at Bolane, Kildimo on April 26, 2014 – in which another man died.

Mr Whelan – a father-of-three – had been on bail pending an appeal.

Cllr Sean Lynch, Mayor of the Metropolitan District, says any loss of life is awful but to have two fatalities in the city so close together is shocking.

“Clearly nothing I say or do is going to bring either of these men back and all I can do is express my sympathy and my condolences,” he said adding that people should also spare a thought for gardai and other emergency personnel who attended the scene of both accidents.

The local coroner, John McNamara, has been informed of both deaths and gardai at Roxboro Road station have launched separate investigations.

Saturday night’s crash happened the day after the funeral of 40-year-old Michael McNamara who died after he was knocked down at Kileely Road, Thomondgate.

Meanwhile, it has been announced the funeral of Thomas Whelan will take place at the Holy Family Church, O’Malley Park at 11am on Wednesday.

He is survived by his parents Elizabeth and Ger and his three children.